John Cena Crashes Inside the NBA, Peacemaker Season 2 Trailer

John Cena made an unexpected live appearance on Inside the NBA Tuesday night, stepping onto the TNT set dressed in full Peacemaker gear to promote Season 2 of the DC series.

The former WWE champion brought gifts for the show’s hosts, handing out Peacemaker helmets to Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson.

Cena’s appearance comes ahead of the show’s Season 2 premiere on August 21, 2025, exclusively on Max.

New Peacemaker Trailer Drops Ahead of August Premiere

Alongside Cena’s in-person promotion, Max released a new trailer offering the first extended look at what’s in store for the antihero’s next mission.

Returning Cast and Creative Team

James Gunn returns as creator and showrunner for Season 2, continuing the story of Christopher Smith — a vigilante determined to enforce peace at any cost. John Cena reprises the lead role, joined once again by Steve Agee, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, Danielle Brooks, Robert Patrick, and Chukwudi Iwuji.

Originally introduced in The Suicide Squad (2021), Cena’s Peacemaker quickly gained popularity, leading to a spin-off series that debuted in 2022. The show broke streaming records on Max, with its finale becoming the platform’s biggest single-day debut for an original series.

Season 2 is expected to pick up where the explosive finale left off, continuing to blend dark comedy, action, and character-driven storytelling.