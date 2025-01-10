Drew McIntyre Vows To Make John Cena Match Happen

John Cena officially kicked off his farewell tour on Monday’s episode of WWE Raw, announcing his entry into next month’s Royal Rumble Match. As one of WWE’s most iconic figures, Cena’s announcement has already drawn attention, with several stars calling out the future Hall of Famer for a match before he steps away.

Among them is Drew McIntyre, who is coming off a loss to Jey Uso on Raw. McIntyre blamed the loss on a “contact high,” citing Travis Scott’s surprise appearance at ringside with Uso while smoking a joint. Despite the setback, McIntyre is setting his sights on Cena, making his intentions clear during an appearance on the Babyfaces podcast.

“I want time on the microphone with him, and I want that one-on-one match, and I’m going to make it happen, one way or another,” McIntyre stated. He didn’t hold back, warning Cena of the dangers of crossing paths with him in the Royal Rumble. “Let’s just hope he doesn’t end up in the ring with me in the Rumble because the last person who got in my way at the Rumble last year and was aiming to main event WrestleMania was CM Punk, and I tore his tricep off the bone. I’ll maybe ask Cena to pick the muscle or pick the bone because I’m tearing it or breaking it.”

The Royal Rumble, set for February 1, 2025, in Indianapolis, Indiana, is shaping up to be a pivotal moment in Cena’s farewell tour as it could lead him to the discussed match with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania.