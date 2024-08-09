John Cena Is Hoping For UK Dates On WWE Retirement Tour in 2025

WWE icon John Cena hopes to compete in the United Kingdom at least one more time before he calls it a career in 2025. Speaking to TalkSPORT, Cena spoke about his fondness for the UK and shared his aspirations for the tour.

“I’m retiring from in-ring performing next year and we’ll start in January and we’ll do our last match in December 2025. I really hope there are some UK dates involved in that farewell.”

This is arguably the most specific John Cena has been about his farewell tour since announcing his departure during the Money in the Bank PLE. Cena has also stated that despite his lofty status as a WWE icon, he does not feel it’d be right to make specific requests for opponents as part of his retirement.

- Advertisement -

John Cena and the United Kingdom

The 16-time WWE World Champion has competed in the UK several times, including having an hour-long war on the April 23, 2007, episode of RAW with Shawn Michaels. At WWE Money in the Bank 2023, Cena surprised fans in London’s O2 Arena and shared his aspirations to bring WrestleMania to the UK.

Cena’s comments in the O2 have been echoed by Cody Rhodes and support continues to grow towards an international WrestleMania. WWE CCO Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque and WWE CEO Nick Khan recently met with London Mayor Sadiq Khan, reportedly to discuss a WrestleMania in the UK capital. While Nick Khan had previously said that WWE’s Big Four PLEs would be sticking in North America, anticipating continues to grow, especially among UK fans, that a WrestleMania will come to London down the line.