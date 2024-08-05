John Cena Teases Jelly Roll Tag Team After WWE SummerSlam Appearance

The unlikely tag team of John Cena & Jelly Roll could soon be appearing on WWE TV following the music artist’s appearance at WWE SummerSlam. The Biggest Party of the Summer saw Jelly Roll perform as a musical guest as his tracks “Dead End Road” and “Liar” served as the official themes of the show.

Later in the night, Jelly Roll would deliver a chokeslam to Austin Theory and alongside Awesome Truth, leveled Theory and Grayson Waller with Cena-inspired ‘Five Knuckle Shuffles.’

Cena didn’t appear at SummerSlam, though the show in Cleveland did see a trailer for his upcoming film. On Twitter, Cena was impressed by Jelly Roll’s work at the show and suggested that the pair could team up the next time WWE comes to Jelly Roll’s native Nashville.

Have listened to his music, had the privilege of spending some time with him, and now know I have a GREAT option for a tag team partner anytime @WWE comes to Nashville! @JellyRoll615’s Time is Now!!!! #SummerSlam https://t.co/OjclazlcP7 — John Cena (@JohnCena) August 4, 2024

John Cena’s Unlikely Tag Team Partners

Should Jelly Roll team with Cena, it wouldn’t be the 16-time WWE World Champion’s first unlikely ally. In 2007, Cena would hold World Tag Team Gold with Shawn Michaels, despite the pair being fierce rivals on the road to WrestleMania 23. History repeated itself four years later as Cena and The Miz became tag team champions ahead of their showdown at WrestleMania 27.

Cena’s days of being in a tag team will end next year as 2025 will mark the end of his in-ring career. Cena made the announcement at WWE Money in the Bank 2024 and the WWE icon is set to embark on a retirement tour later this year. New Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker has said he hopes to defend the title against Cena. Stay tuned to SE Scoops for the latest on John Cena and his retirement tour.