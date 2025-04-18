John Cena: I Don’t Care Who Hears It, I Love Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon has been gone from WWE for over a year, and the consensus among many is that his exit is for the best. McMahon stepped down from WWE in 2024 due to Janel Grant’s lawsuit, though has denied that his relationship with Grant was anything but consensual.

One of McMahon’s biggest success stories is John Cena, today on the verge of a 17th WWE World Championship reign. Speaking to the New York Times, Cena boldly declared that his love for McMahon has never wavered despite the shocking allegations against him.

“I don’t care who hears it: I love Vince… when I love somebody, I love them wholeheartedly.”

Cena made clear that he is not “downplaying anything that needs decided or allegations of any kind.” The WWE icon also acknowledged that his comment will not go over well with many fans.

“I know people are going to be angry about that, but they can’t put their value on my relationship with somebody I love.”

Cena’s comments may come as surprising, given that many names in the wrestling world have distanced themselves from McMahon in wake of the allegations. CM Punk and Seth Rollins, both of whom will join Cena at WrestleMania 41, have spoken out against McMahon. Punk has called the allegations “indefensible” while Rollins have said that if the claims are true, anyone involved should get what’s coming.

As for Cena, he has a different stance on McMahon and won’t reject the man he owes much of his success towards. Though Vince is no longer a factor in WWE, the billionaire’s connection to ‘Big Match John’ remains as strong as ever.