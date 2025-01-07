John Cena Reflects On Being Invisible In New McDonald’s McValue Ad

John Cena explores what it truly means to be invisible in McDonald’s latest ad. The commercial humorously reflects on Cena’s iconic catchphrase, which has since become a meme, with fans pretending not to be able to see him in photos.

In the ad, Cena acknowledges the enduring joke, admitting that it “has gone too far” as he jokes about being “invisible for 20 years now.” While he initially found the meme amusing, the ad concludes with a reflective Cena stating, “I’m invisible.” The unique commercial for McDonald’s McValue range showcases Cena’s acting range, balancing humor and seriousness effortlessly.

Though fans may “not see” Cena in the ad, the WWE legend will be impossible to miss in 2025. On this week’s Raw, Cena launched his farewell tour by officially entering the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble match. A victory in the 30-man contest would make Cena only the second wrestler in history, alongside ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin, to win the Rumble three times. It would also guarantee him a World Championship match at WrestleMania 41.

Both in and out of the ring, John Cena remains a towering figure in entertainment so it’s no surprise that McDonald’s wanted to collaborate with the 16-time World Champion. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest updates as Cena embarks on what promises to be an emotional farewell tour.