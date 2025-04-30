John Cena vs. Randy Orton at Backlash: Officially Billed as Their Final Showdown

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena will face Randy Orton at Backlash on May 10 in what WWE is now promoting as the final encounter between these two legendary competitors. According to recent promotional materials, this will be the “last time” fans witness these megastars compete one-on-one—a significant declaration that was notably absent from earlier marketing.

As Cena progresses toward his scheduled retirement at the end of 2025, this match represents one of several career milestones fans can anticipate from the WWE icon. He has already participated in his final Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber matches, while triumphantly concluding his WrestleMania legacy with a victory in his farewell appearance.

Image credit: WWE

Throughout their storied rivalry, Cena and Orton have clashed 21 times on WWE programming across various stipulations, including Hell in a Cell, TLC, and an “I Quit” match. Cena currently dominates the series with a 13-7-1 record and has prevailed in their four most recent encounters, dating back to their last confrontation on WWE SmackDown in 2017.

In his controversial championship run, John Cena has boldly declared his intention to “ruin wrestling” by retiring with the WWE Championship, effectively removing 62 years of prestigious title lineage. Should he succeed, his departure would necessitate WWE creating an entirely new championship—one that Cena has dismissively characterized as a mere “toy” lacking both legacy and prestige.

WWE Backlash will stream live on Peacock in the United States and on Netflix for international viewers, broadcasting from St. Louis at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.