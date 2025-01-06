John Cena Declares For The Royal Rumble Match

John Cena officially kicked off his WWE retirement tour with an appearance on the premiere episode of Raw on Netflix in Los Angeles.

Cena took center stage at the start of the second hour, delivering a heartfelt promo about WWE’s new era and his deep connection to the city. He addressed speculation about his WrestleMania opponent, his final match, and the possibility of breaking the record for most World Championship reigns. Acknowledging his current losing streak, Cena said it would take a “miracle” for him to become champion again, but he left the door open for the unexpected.

Cena revealed his intention to enter the Royal Rumble match, calling it a fitting way to thank his fans. He emphasized his belief in the impossible, vowing to win the Rumble and reminding the audience that nothing is out of reach for him.

Cena’s plans to retire from in-ring competition in 2025 have been public since the summer, giving fans time to celebrate his storied career. His farewell tour will include marquee events such as the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and WrestleMania 41, where he will make his final WWE appearances.

In addition to the big events, Cena plans to wrestle throughout the year, targeting 36 dates with WWE in 2025. A highly anticipated match against Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is reportedly in the works for WrestleMania 41, adding even more excitement to his farewell run.