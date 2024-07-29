John Cena Heading to Springfield For The Simpsons Season 36 Premiere

John Cena’s latest foray into the world of entertainment will see the 16-time WWE World Champion head to Springfield on The Simpsons. The WWE icon will be a part of the show’s season 36 premiere, as confirmed during San Diego Comic-Con. The season will also feature Danny Devito and Tom Hanks (both of whom have leant their voices to the hit show in the past,) as well as late-night star and former Simpsons writer Conan O’Brien.

John won’t be the first WWE Superstar to appear on The Simpsons as that honor goes to fellow former World Champion Bret Hart. The Hitman appeared during season eight’s The Old Man and the Lisa in which he purchases Mr. Burns’ mansion after the evil billionaire loses his fortune. Despite the “old man stink!” that comes with the place, Hart is won over by a realtor after learning that The Shreiking Sheik (a nod to the Iron Sheik) lives nearby.

For John Cena, his perfectly cromulent stop in Springfield is just the latest major role for the WWE icon. Since transitioning away from a full-time role with WWE, Cena has established himself in film and television thanks to his role as Peacemaker and as Jakob Toretto in the Fast and the Furious franchise.

John Cena in WWE

John’s upcoming role in The Simpsons comes mere weeks after he shared that the end of his wrestling career is coming. Cena shared at Money in the Bank 2024 that 2025 will be his final year wrestling, ending what will be a legendary 23-year career on WWE’s main roster.

Already, several names have put themselves forward as potential opponents. Cena’s WrestleMania 27 adversary The Miz has said he’d love to be part of John’s farewell tour, as does ex-WWE Superstar Matt Cardona. Cena has said he does not have (or wish to use) the backstage sway to pick matches for his tour.