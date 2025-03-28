John Cena Sr. Turns Heel, Done With Being Asked About Son

John Cena stunned fans with his shocking heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto and now his father has followed suit. At a recent independent event, John Cena Sr. had enough with fans asking about his son. Not only did he tell the fans to go ask the WWE icon himself, but he had some scathing parting words.

“You know what you can do for me? You can pack your little bag, both of you, and take a little walk and get your asses out of here.”

EVEN JOHN CENA’S DAD HAS TURNED HEEL ON EVERYBODY ?



pic.twitter.com/cJrPxLii8T — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) March 27, 2025

Cena Sr. began appearing for WWE in 2006 and was infamously slapped in his home by the invading Edge and Lita. Things didn’t get any better the following year for the elder Cena, who was punted during an episode of Monday Night Raw by Randy Orton.

Randy Orton beat up John Cena's dad like he owned him money ?? pic.twitter.com/68MiIqUFg6 — Wrestling Pics & Clips (@WrestleClips) December 9, 2023

Cena Sr., perhaps the first reverse-generation second-generation star in wrestling, has made a name for himself on the independents as wrestling manager ‘Johnny Fabulous.’ While he’s certainly not on the level as his highly-successful son, John Cena Sr. shows that wrestling is indeed in the blood of the Cena household.

As for John Cena Jr., he intends on making history at WrestleMania 41 by becoming a 17-time WWE World Champion. With the possibility of ‘ruining wrestling’ within his grasp, the WWE icon is ready to do what it takes to dethrone Cody Rhodes this April.