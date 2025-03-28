John Cena Ditches ‘You Can’t See Me’ After WWE Heel Turn

John Cena shocked the world with his heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto after over two decades as one of WWE’s top babyfaces. Now, Cena has confirmed his heel turn with a subtle change to his merchandise and his branding.

For the March 24, edition of WWE Raw, Cena arrived inside Glasgow’s OVO Hydro with new merchandise themed for the Glasgow event. Cena wore a new hat with an edited version of his ‘You Can’t See Me’ logo. Instead of the ‘C’ being covered by a red slash, indicating that fans can’t see him, the C is now above the slash, demonstrating John’s new attitude and that fans can see him. One week earlier in Brussels, John had lashed out at the fans, including sharing his issue with the ‘Invisible John Cena’ meme that has stemmed from his catchphrase.

Before his heel turn, the “You Can’t See Me” logo had the “C” behind the ?.



Now, it’s in front, referencing “You Can See Me.” It’s all in the small details? pic.twitter.com/jb4DQr9kqh — Joey Karni (@theanglejoey) March 26, 2025

Cena’s plans on fans seeing him become a 17-time WWE World Champion at WrestleMania 41 at the expense of Cody Rhodes. On this week’s Raw, Cena shared that he plans to retire as champion, forcing WWE to create a new ‘toy’ for the Superstars to fight over. Cena has vowed to “ruin wrestling” for everyone by taking the WWE Championship, a title that has history dating back to the 1960s, home with him.

John will be on the March 31, edition of WWE Raw, set to emenate from the O2 Arena in London, England. It remains to be seen what the WWE icon has to say and how Cody Rhodes will respond when both are in the same venue once more.