‘My Ethos Never Changes’ – John Cena On Staying Motivated in Final WWE Run

John Cena is nearing the end of his time in the ring but the WWE icon remains as motivated as ever to give his all. Speaking to Sports Illustrated, John was asked what keeps him going at this stage of his lofty career.

“I don’t think my ethos changes regardless of what the hill in front of me is to climb.”

Elaborating on his hills metaphor, John said there are different hills in front of him every single day. Now, John has a new hill ahead of him, WrestleMania 41, which he is ready to climb to the very top.

“There’s one in front of me has its own challenges and I’m just trying to do the best I can to climb the hill in front of me.”

Cena recently turned heel for the first time in two decades, putting new obstacles in the way of the WWE icon. So far though, Cena has succeeded in getting fans to boo him, no easy feat given the wealth of support he has generated throughout his career.

Cena’s road to WrestleMania 41 will lead him to a championship match with Cody Rhodes, the current top babyface of WWE. Cena has vowed to retire with the gold, forcing WWE to create a ‘toy’ for talent to compete over, one without the rich legacy and history of the gold Rhodes currently holds.

A 17th World Championship awaits John Cena at the top of his ‘hill’ if the WWE icon can reach the top as he has before. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on John Cena as he embarks on perhaps the most intriguing run of his WWE career.