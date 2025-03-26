Viral John Cena Fan Comments On WWE Icon’s Scathing Attack

At the March 17, edition of WWE Raw, John Cena cemented his heel turn with a scathing promo in Brussels, lashing out at the fans in attendance and at home. During the promo, Cena singled out a young fan of the WWE icon who won’t let this incident ruin his fandom.

In his first interview on the matter, the fan, who’s name remains unknown at this time, discussed being confronted by his favorite Superstar. The fan said that though his interaction with John didn’t go as he would have hoped, the WWE star remains his hero.

“John Cena pointed his finger at me & I was honored. I didn’t know he was going to shit on me, but I understood he was in character. To me, John Cena will always be a hero.”

The kid John Cena cooked in Brussels recently gave his reaction to that segment in a very sporting way ?



Cena was in a similarly foul mood during the March 24, edition of WWE Raw in Glasgow, Scotland. Sharing his plans, Cena declared that he will leave WWE as WWE Champion, forcing the company to create a “toy” for Superstars to battle over. Meanwhile, Cena will take the real WWE Championship with over half a century with him and “walk away” to the horror of fans.

John Cena will be a part of the March 31, Raw in London, England, his final confirmed TV appearance on the Road to WrestleMania 41. With another scathing promo expected, it remains to be seen if a young fan in the UK capital comes face-to-face with the 16-time World Champion.