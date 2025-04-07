First Look At John Cena’s ‘Peacemaker: Season 2’

John Cena’s portrayal of Peacemaker has been a fan favorite since his debut in The Suicide Squad (2021), leading to the spinoff series Peacemaker on the Max streaming service. Now, fans are gearing up for the second season of the series.

HBO previously confirmed that Season 2 of Peacemaker will premiere in 2025, with Cena reprising his role. Deadline reported in February that DC Studios co-chiefs James Gunn and Peter Safran stated that the second season remains on track for an August release.

Peacemaker is a superhero who values peace so much that he is willing to kill—even innocents—to achieve it. For now, a new teaser trailer has been released, as seen below:

So excited to for everyone to dance with us again…the @DCpeacemaker family has such a special place in my heart and really loved making this season ????.#Peacemaker is coming to @StreamOnMax this year! @DCOfficial pic.twitter.com/BZyIaiTBCR — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 7, 2025

The series also stars Steve Agee, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, Danielle Brooks, Robert Patrick, and Chukwudi Iwuji. Gunn wrote all eight first-season episodes and directed five, including the premiere. The Peacemaker finale aired on February 17, 2022, and set a single-day viewership record for the then-newly rebranded Max streaming service.Cena will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.