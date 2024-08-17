Johnny Gargano On #DIY Reunion: “Hoped It Would Happen”

#DIY reunited last year and Johnny Gargano has revealed that he and Tommaso Ciampa were hopeful to get back together again.

During a recent interview with TV Insider, #DIY members Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa talked about their reunion and how they felt about it. They were asked if they thought it would happen.

Gargano: We hoped it would happen. Ciampa: I wasn’t. I was like, “Please Hunter not again.” It was to the mirror. “Hunter please.” Gargano: It’s something we talked about 10 years ago and the fact we were able to make it happen is pretty awesome. Ciampa: The worst.

Ciampa and Gargano have a fair share of history from their NXT days. They have been rivals and tag team partners from time to time. While they have put some great matches as a tag team, their rivalry remains to be one of the greatest chapters in the gold and black brand.

#DIY’s careers came full circle on the July 5 episode of SmackDown when they won the WWE Tag Team Championships by defeating A-Town Down Under (Grayson Waller and Austin Theory). This came nearly eight years after they beat The Revival to win the NXT Tag Team Championship at NXT TakeOver: Toronto at the same venue in 2016.

However, they recently dropped the tag team titles to The Bloodline. They are now trying to reclaim the titles back. They had a chance to get a title shot but lost the opportunity as they were defeated by The Street Profits in a No.1 Contender’s match on last night’s SmackDown.