Judgment Day WWE Timeline: Formation, Edge, Dominik Mysterio, Betrayals & More

Since its inception at WrestleMania 38 in 2022, The Judgment Day has seen dramatic shifts, from its dark, supernatural beginnings under Edge to its transformation into a powerhouse group characterized by championship victories and shocking betrayals.

This timeline explores the key events that have shaped The Judgment Day, highlighting the major plot twists and character developments that have kept WWE fans on the edge of their seats.

Judgment Day Formation and Edge’s Leadership (2022)

The Judgment Day, a professional wrestling stable, was founded by Edge on April 3, 2022, during WrestleMania 38.

The group initially featured a supernatural/dark gothic theme, with Damian Priest as the first member to join Edge, followed by Rhea Ripley.

Their debut match saw Edge defeating AJ Styles, with interference from Priest, setting the tone for their early dominance.

Removing Edge and Adding Finn Bálor

On June 6, 2022, Finn Bálor joined The Judgment Day, and in a shocking turn of events, Bálor, Priest, and Ripley ousted Edge from the group.

This marked a significant shift in the group’s dynamics, moving away from supernatural elements to a more grounded, rebellious image.

Addition of Dominik Mysterio (2022)

The Judgment Day’s next major storyline involved a feud with Rey Mysterio and his son, Dominik.

At Clash at the Castle on September 5, 2022, Dominik turned heel for the first time in his career by attacking Edge and Rey, subsequently joining The Judgment Day.

This betrayal added a new layer of intrigue and familial conflict to the stable’s narrative, and would revitalize a group that was starting to feel stagnant.

Quest for Gold (2023)

Throughout 2023, The Judgment Day focused on acquiring championships. Rhea Ripley won the Women’s Royal Rumble match and subsequently the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 39.

Dominik Mysterio also made his mark by winning the NXT North American Championship. Meanwhile, Damian Priest and Finn Bálor, as a tag team, sought to capture the Raw Tag Team Championship.

Championship Reigns (2023–2024)

The Judgment Day achieved significant milestones, holding titles across WWE’s three brands.

Notably, Ripley became the Women’s World Champion, and Priest won the Money in the Bank contract.

In 2024, at Payback, Bálor and Priest captured the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship, solidifying their dominance.

JD McDonagh Joins The Judgment Day

JD McDonagh, initially an associate, officially joined The Judgment Day on November 13, 2023.

McDonagh’s alliance with Finn Bálor, his real-life mentor, and the rest of the stable helped to bolster their ranks and contributed to their continued dominance in WWE.

Dissension and Betrayals (2024–Present)

Internal conflicts began surfacing in mid-2024. Tensions between Bálor and Priest were evident, leading to crucial matches and interference issues.

At SummerSlam on August 3, 2024, Dominik Mysterio betrayed Ripley, aligning with Liv Morgan. This betrayal was followed by Finn Bálor turning on Priest.