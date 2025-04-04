Kairi Sane Nearing WWE Return

Kairi Sane is reportedly on the verge of making her WWE comeback following a months-long absence due to an arm injury. According to PWInsider, multiple WWE sources have confirmed that “The Pirate Princess” is “very close to being cleared to compete,” with her return expected in the coming weeks.

The Japanese star has been sidelined since December 2024 when she suffered a right arm injury while performing with the Damage CTRL faction. The injury was serious enough that Sane shared hospital photos on social media, hinting at surgical intervention and vowing to return with an “arm of iron.”

Signs of progress have been evident since early 2025. Sane was spotted without a sling or medical bracelet during the Royal Rumble Fanatics Meet and Greet, where she interacted positively with fans. By February, she had already resumed in-ring training activities, including running ropes, taking bumps, and performing athletic drills.

While WWE hasn’t officially confirmed Sane’s next storyline direction, internal discussions reportedly involve either reuniting her with Asuka in the tag team division or positioning her for individual championship opportunities like the Women’s Intercontinental or United States titles.

As WrestleMania season continues, the imminent return of the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion adds another dynamic element to WWE’s women’s division.