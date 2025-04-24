Karrion Kross Appreciates Fans Finally Noticing His WWE Main Roster Work

Karrion Kross returned to WWE in 2022, but fans have noticed a serious shift in momentum for the former NXT Champion over the past year or so. On X, Kross shared a video of his time in Las Vegas for WrestleMania 41. After joking with a passerby that he’s a stripper by the name of Roman Reigns, Kross spoke about how fans have grown more appreciative of him as of late.

“People telling me how happy they were with the AJ [Styles] match. And the Bloodsport match. They liked the little bits and things we did on the SmackDown [Andre the Giant Memorial] Battle Royal.”

Kross is immensely grateful that fans have rallied behind him over the past year, feeling it is the first time that his efforts on the main roster have truly been appreciated. While Kross saw plenty of success in WWE NXT, he’s ready for fans to focus on the here and now.

“I thought that, when I was coming out here, all I was going to hear about was ‘I loved your run on NXT.’ Because that’s all I would run into for the last two and a half years.”

Kross said its hard to hear from fans that their fondest memories of him came when he had the “strap” in 2021, seeing it as an indictment of the past four years. Whether more gold is in Kross’ future, that remains to be seen, but the Raw Superstar is relishing fans appreciating his more recent efforts on WWE TV.