Karrion Kross Produced Indie Film ‘Blue Evening’ Premiering in April

WWE superstar Karrion Kross is stepping into the world of film as an executive producer for Blue Evening, an independent drama set to premiere at the Pasadena International Film Festival on April 8. The screening will take place at the Laemmle NoHo 7 Theater, with tickets becoming available on March 21.

Written and directed by Jett Jansen, Blue Evening tells the story of a homeless addict in Los Angeles who stumbles upon a lost masterpiece in a thrift store. This discovery sets him on a desperate journey of redemption, survival, and self-discovery as he faces a pivotal choice between his destructive past and an uncertain future.

We are thrilled to announce, as an Official Selection, BLUE EVENING will have its World Premier @PasFilmFest this April 8th. This years screening will be held at the Laemmle Noho 7 Theater in the 8:05pm Block, tickets will be available 3/21 on their website, stay tuned & follow… pic.twitter.com/8FK7xucMHZ — Karrion Kross ? (@realKILLERkross) March 19, 2025

The film stars Gustavo J. Ramirez, alongside Sari Sanchez and Sammy Horowitz. It is produced by Cory DeMeyers, Jett Jansen Fernandez, and Kale Murphy, with Kross—credited under his real name, Kevin Robert Kesar—serving as an executive producer. The cinematography is handled by Deangelo Harding.

Kross, known for his intense presence and captivating promo work in WWE, shared a still from the film, adding to the anticipation surrounding its debut.