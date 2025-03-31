Karrion Kross Could Be a Free Agent This Year

WWE superstar Karrion Kross has established himself as one of the company’s most unique talents, having captured two NXT championships and developed a distinctive on-screen presence alongside his wife Scarlett. His unique presentation and in-ring intensity have made him a standout performer since his initial WWE signing in 2020.

Karrion Kross is approaching the end of his current agreement with WWE, according to a report by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select. The belief is that his contract will conclude this summer, though the exact date is still being confirmed.

Kross’ Position in WWE

Within WWE, Kross has earned praise for his ability to connect with fans through social media and his involvement in storylines on the Raw program. His skills in promoting himself and engaging with the audience have been noted as particularly effective. This positive feedback from within the company could play a role in any future contract negotiations.

Kross and his wife, Scarlett, experienced a period outside of WWE after being released in November 2021. During this time, Kross was offered a one-time match with AEW, but he chose not to accept. He also participated in events for MLW and NJPW, where he was said to have made a strong impression on those he worked with. This period of his career demonstrates his versatility and ability to perform in various wrestling environments.

However, Kross was brought back into WWE when Triple H took on a leadership role in 2022. His wrestling experience extends beyond WWE, as he is a two-time NXT champion and has also performed in Impact Wrestling, MLW, and Lucha Underground. This diverse background adds to his value as a performer and offers him a range of potential paths in the future.

In addition to his wrestling career, Kross is involved in other creative projects, including a film and a book release. These endeavors showcase his interests outside of the ring. Ultimately, whether Kross will choose to sign a new contract with WWE or pursue other opportunities in the wrestling world remains to be seen.