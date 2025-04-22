Kenny Omega Reacts To John Cena’s 17th World Title Win

Kenny Omega believes John Cena’s WWE title run could be a good thing if handled correctly.

The Cenation Leader made history, winning his 17th World title at WrestleMania 41. John Cena defeated Cody Rhodes for the belt in the main event of the show, with some help from Travis Scott.

The Cleaner was asked about this title change during his latest Twitch stream. Kenny Omega noted that he hasn’t seen the match yet, but claimed that he is a huge fan of John Cena:

“I didn’t see it. I couldn’t see it. I couldn’t see it. [smiles] I’m a huge Cena fan. To me, I don’t see it as a bad thing if it’s done correctly. I don’t know these things,”

John Cena appeared on this week’s episode of Raw to talk his historic win. The new WWE Champion told the crowd that he deserved an apology from them, before being taken out by Randy Orton with an RKO.

Cody Rhodes on the other hand had refused to talk after his title loss last night. He missed the Monday night show as well and it’s unknown when he will return to TV.

WWE also used this title change as an opportunity to make some changes to their championship lineup. They quietly retired a title and surprisingly, also went back on recognizing Cody as a former champion. You can check out more about it here.

H/t Fightful for transcription