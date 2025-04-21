John Cena Asked About The Rock’s WrestleMania 41 Absence, 17th Title Win

John Cena trolled everyone in his first appearance after WrestleMania 41.

The Cenation Leader made history at the Show of Shows by defeating Cody Rhodes to win his 17th world title. Travis Scott came out to help Cena during the bout and in the end, John won using a low blow and the championship belt to his advantage.

The new Undisputed WWE Champion took part in the post-WrestleMania press conference to ‘develop a better relationship with media and journalists’ who cover the sport, and claimed that he would field all questions asked to him.

He was immediately asked about the glaring absence of The Rock from the show after forming an alliance with Cena at Elimination Chamber. The WWE Champion answered very briefly, saying that it’s a ‘clickbait question and lazy reporting.’

Tune Into Monday Night: John Cena

The Hollywood star then answered questions about his preparation for the Mania match and not smiling with the same select words. The final question of the conference was about his 17th title win, and John Cena finally gave people a headline:

“You know that seems like a clickbait question, I’m beginning to sense a pattern here. That you guys are just looking for headlines, so I’ll give you one. Tune into Monday Night Raw, to see how I ruin wrestling. And keep in mind, you’re now talking to the last real champion. Step your game up next time.”

Cathy Kelley also tried to speak to Cody Rhodes after his title loss in the main event. The now former champion, however, was speechless and he walked away without saying any words, accompanied by Brandi Rhodes.

It’d be interesting to see if Rhodes gets a rematch for the title or if a new challenger rises to face Cena after Mania. We should probably get the answer on Raw this Monday Night.