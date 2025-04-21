Triple H Tells People To ‘Hang In For The Ride’ After Disappointing WrestleMania 41 Conclusion

Triple H says John Cena is the puppet master now.

The Cenation Leader made history by defeating Cody Rhodes to win a record-breaking 17th world title in the main event of WrestleMania 41. The absence of The Rock and a general awkwardness in the bout, however, left fans feeling disappointed with Cena’s last Mania match.

John appeared on the post-show press conference claiming that he’ll ruin wrestling. When asked about it during his own press conference appearance, Triple H said that he loves the way Cena is approaching things now:

“I love where John’s head is at. I love that John Cena — he’s the flip of a coin right now. And the funny thing is that people were flipping the coin for him before. Now he’s flipping the coin, right? So all the things that they — they booed John, they were relentless on him, they pushed him to be great in some ways, but it was — you know, never…it was not easy for him sometimes. I think now he gets to be the puppet master and he gets to flip that coin for them, and be the polar opposite of everything that he was before.”

He’s Smiling At All of You: Triple H

Triple H discussed how John Cena had been a smiling baby face all these years, hiding his feelings and now he’s flipped the coin. The Game also seemingly responded to the complaints about the main event, once again telling fans to be patience and enjoy the ride: