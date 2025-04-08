Kevin Owens’ Neck Injury Has Former WWE Star Worried: ‘Hope He Is Not Released After Surgery’

Former WWE star Karl Anderson is hopeful that WWE doesn’t fire Kevin Owens amid latter’s injury woes.

Anderson, who is currently on the shelf with a torn rotator cuff and a partially torn labrum, underwent surgery in November and said he would be out six to nine months.

Alongside his tag team partner Doc Gallows, he recently returned to their Talk’n Shop podcast for the first time since they were released by WWE in February. The duo was let go from the company as Anderson was dealing with the injury.

Anderson had raised concerns that Kevin Owens shouldn’t face the same fate as him. During a new episode of Talk N Shop, Anderson & Gallows announced that they would talk about in detail on May 8th. There were reports about Owens’ injury ahead of last week’s WWE SmackDown and ‘The Prizefighter’ later confirmed the same.

He further announced on the blue brand that he needed to get neck surgery. It is to be kept in mind that KO hadn’t made the announcement when Anderson’s podcast episode was recorded. Here is what Karl Anderson said:

“I don’t know anything about anything. I’m not in the middle of anything. I don’t know anything about storylines or how his health is. I don’t know his injury status. I don’t want to comment on that. Here’s what I’m going to go with. If Kevin is really hurt, which I’m not saying he is or isn’t, I don’t have any idea. I haven’t followed. I’m barely involved. I’m just going to say this; I hope, if he’s really hurt and he has surgery, I hope he is not released two and a half months after the major surgery. That’s all I’m going to say. I hope that doesn’t happen to him. I hope that it’s a work and Randy [Orton] attacks him and they have a match at WrestleMania. If Kevin is really hurt, I just hope two and a half months after his recovery, everything is going well.”

Kevin Owens’ neck injury has forced him to miss WrestleMania 41. Moreover, due to the seriousness of the injury, his pro wrestling future is also up in the air. This has left Randy Orton without an opponent for WrestleMania. With less than two weeks for the show, some fans have also endorsed Karrion Kross to be Orton’s opponent at ‘The Grandest Stage of Them All.