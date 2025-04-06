Raw Star Hints at Randy Orton WrestleMania Match After Kevin Owens Injury

Kevin Owens is officially out of WrestleMania 41, leaving Randy Orton without an opponent for the Showcase of the Immortals. With Orton being one of WWE’s biggest stars, many fans expect that he will still compete in Las Vegas and now one Superstar has put their name forward.

On X, some fans have called on Karrion Kross to replace Owens as the Viper’s opponent. In a post of his own, Kross appreciated the support and said he’d accept the chance to face Orton. As the decision won’t be up to him though, Kross ended with a message of “Let’s see what happens.”

Kross has competed just once at WrestleMania as he and AOP lost to The Pride at WrestleMania 40 in a Philadelphia Street Fight. Now, Kross is clearly ready to upgrade from six-man tag-team action to going one-on-one with the 14-time WWE World Champion.

On WWE TV, Kross has been showing interest in AJ Styles’ feud with Logan Paul and those two will do battle at WrestleMania 41. While Kross himself has yet to have a match confirmed for the show of shows, that could be about to change.