Kevin Owens Justifies Travis Scott Injuring Cody Rhodes: ‘He Had It Coming’

Kevin Owens had no sympathy for Cody Rhodes following his recent altercation with Travis Scott—and even less hesitation in publicly endorsing the rapper’s strike.

Appearing on Unlikely with Adrian Hernandez, Owens offered full-throated support for Scott’s viral moment.

“I don’t really know what else you could expect from Travis Scott,” he said. “He did what he knows how to do—he punched a guy right in the face. Personally, I think it was fantastic. Well deserved.”

Asked if there was any lingering resentment behind the reaction, Owens made his reasoning clear.

“Cody had it coming,” he laughed. “If only for the pyro. The selfishness of the pyro. But then all the other stuff too.”

The approval wasn’t entirely random—Owens revealed he had an unexpected history with the artist. Months before Scott’s WWE cameo, Owens attended one of his concerts with his son, not knowing who Scott even was.

“I had never heard of Travis Scott,” Owens admitted. “But I went to the concert, and it was a great time. He singled me out in the crowd—he didn’t know who I was—but he kept telling people to put their middle fingers in the air. I was just sitting there like, ‘I’m 40 years old, I’m not doing that.’ But he made me stand up and do it.”

From crowd antics to in-ring chaos, the KO-Travis crossover feels strangely fated. And in Owens’ book, it’s a full-circle moment—one that ends with a satisfying punch.