Kevin Owens Needs Neck Surgery

Kevin Owens delivered a heartfelt announcement on tonight’s WWE SmackDown, revealing that he requires neck surgery and expressing uncertainty about his future in the ring.

Addressing the crowd in a somber tone, Owens reflected on his 25-year career, highlighting his journey from independent wrestling circuits to becoming one of WWE’s most celebrated performers.

His announcement comes amid speculation regarding his health. He last competed at Elimination Chamber on March 1 in a brutal Unsanctioned Match against Sami Zayn.

Owens expressed deep frustration that he won’t get to wrestle Randy Orton at WrestleMania, and gratitude for the support of fans.

SEScoops wishes Kevin Owens all the best in his road ahead.