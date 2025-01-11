Kurt Angle Is Done with WWE Roles: “I Don’t Need To Do That Anymore”

Kurt Angle enjoyed an illustrious career, but it may be a very long time before fans see him in any capacity in pro wrestling again. During an appearance on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, Angle was asked about a potential non-active role with WWE, and shared that he’s in no rush to do more with WWE or any other promotion.

“I’m at a point in life where I’m okay. I don’t need to do that anymore. I don’t need to prove who I was or add anything to my legacy.“

Angle has not competed in a wrestling match in close to six years, with his final bout taking place against Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35 in 2019. Since then, he has made a handful of guest appearances for WWE, but hasn’t had an official on-screen role with the promotion. His most recent appearance for WWE came at the Raw is XXX in January 2023.

Though Kurt’s days in the ring are over, the Olympian remains active. Currently, two biopics are in the works about Angle’s life and career. The Olympian recently shared on Talk Is Jericho that the first film will document his journey to Olympic success while the second will focus on his career in professional wrestling. Though neither film has received a release date, fans are excited to see the WWE/TNA Hall of Famer’s life and career brought to the big screen.

