WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has expressed his appreciation for fans who stopped using the “Perc Angle” nickname after he shared that it brought back painful memories of a difficult period in his life.

During a recent interview with Bro Bible, the Olympic gold medalist acknowledged the overwhelming support from his fanbase after they decided to retire the moniker, which referenced his past struggles with addiction.

Kurt Angle on Fans Retiring the ‘Perc Angle’ Nickname

In the interview, Angle revealed his reaction to learning that WWE fans had chosen to stop using the nickname after he publicly voiced his discomfort with it.

“Thank you so much. I was really pleasantly surprised that they responded that way,” Angle said. “It makes me know that I have true fans out there that really enjoyed my career and loved me for what I did. I’m just grateful that they’re going to drop the name.”

Angle explained that hearing the phrase reminded him of a dark chapter in his life, one that he has since worked hard to overcome.

“It was not cool. I’m just glad that they’re now using ‘Peak Angle’ instead,” he added. “I’m very grateful for that.”

Angle’s Journey to Redemption

Throughout his career, Angle has been open about his struggles with painkiller addiction, which stemmed from severe injuries sustained in both amateur and pro wrestling. He has since turned his life around and remains dedicated to helping others and mentorship.

Beyond his legacy in WWE and amateur wrestling, Angle continues to advocate for the growth of wrestling, including the recent addition of women’s wrestling as an NCAA championship sport and increased funding for Team USA athletes.

While his in-ring days are behind him due to significant health issues—including multiple knee and neck surgeries—Angle remains deeply involved in wrestling through public appearances and interviews.

Angle is focused on producing two biographical films about his life, with filming set to begin later in the year. His story is set to hit the big screen with Jon Bernthal cast as his father and discussions underway for Gabriel LaBelle to portray Angle himself.