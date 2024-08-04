LA Knight Says 2024 Is About Building a Legacy After WWE SummerSlam Win

New WWE United States Champion LA Knight is ready to build a legacy following his title victory at WWE SummerSlam 2024 in Cleveland. During the post-show press conference, SE Scoops’ own Malcolm asked Knight what this title win means to him at this stage in his wrestling journey.

“It doesn’t matter if it was Logan Paul or anybody else, walking around with it [the U.S. Championship.] I wanted it, now I’ve got it. “At this point now, for me, I’ve talked about 2023 being the foundation. 2024 now is the time to start building that legacy, building that– we’ll call it the legend of LA Knight. Why don’t we call it that?”

Knight captured the title from Logan Paul in the Maverick’s hometown of Cleveland, Ohio. This match marked just the third title defense for the former champion who won the gold back at WWE Crown Jewel in November 2023. The win also marks Paul’s first major championship since arriving in WWE.

During the press conference, Knight also addressed those who felt he’d lost his moment after failing to become Undisputed WWE Universal Champion against Roman Reigns last year.

“A lot of people, especially you look into the winter time [When Crown Jewel happened]. I see the talk from people. ‘Oh I think LA Knight has fallen off.’ Am I falling off now?!”

This win is indeed a long time coming for LA Knight and his fans, especially as many expected bigger things for him in 2023. Stay tuned to SE Scoops for all the latest from WWE SummerSlam 2024 and the reign of U.S. Champion LA Knight.

