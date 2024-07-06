LA Knight: ‘My Tribute To Paul Bearer Prepared Me For Bray Wyatt Promo’

- Advertisement -

LA Knight had a difficult time delivering a eulogy to the late Bray Wyatt but was able to work off his experience working and remembering Paul Bearer.

Following the passing of Bray Wyatt in August 2023, Knight appeared on SmackDown and spoke openly about his respect for the three-time WWE World Champion. The choice of Knight to give this promo was no accident as the Megastar had been Wyatt’s final opponent.

This was not Knight’s first time delivering an emotional eulogy to a name associated in wrestling. Following the passing of Paul Bearer in 2013, Knight, who had been managed by the macabre manager outside WWE, gave a touching tribute to the Hall of Famer. Speaking to Adrian Hernandez this week, Knight acknowledged how his first tribute prepared him for the second.

“Yeah [it was very difficult] sure. I mean, I had to do something similar to that for Percy Pringle, William Moody, most people probably know him as Paul Bearer, about eleven years ago. So I’d kind of drawn on that in a certain way where it was like I needed to go out and talk about him while also keeping the business moving and not disrespecting at the same time.” LA Knight on his Bray Wyatt tribute.

LA Knight on if paying tribute to Bray Wyatt on Smackdown was the most difficult thing he's done in his career + will he tag with @jalenbrunson1? pic.twitter.com/MjVKnL8Jqf — Adrian Hernandez (@AdrianRadio93) July 5, 2024

Knight, in his own words, had a ‘turning point’ moment with his feud with Bray Wyatt as this angle would see the Megastar rise to become one of WWE’s most popular Superstars. Many fans believe Knight will one day join Wyatt in the annals of WWE Champions and the veteran will never forget the impact that the late Superstar has had on his career.

