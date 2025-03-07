Lex Luger To Be Inducted Into The 2025 WWE Hall of Fame

Lex Luger, an iconic name who cemented his legacy in WWE and World Championship Wrestling, is officially heading to the WWE Hall of Fame. On X, WWE shared a video of Luger learning of his induction during a meeting with WWE Hall of Famer and friend ‘Diamond’ Dallas Page and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

Luger’s career is certainly worthy of the Hall of Fame. In WWE, Luger captivated fans as the heel ‘narcissist’ character before becoming an All-American babyface in 1993. Though Luger never won a World Championship in WWE, Lex won the WCW World Title from Hollywood Hogan in 1996, marking Hogan’s first title loss since forming the NWO.

Beyond the ring, Luger’s journey has been one of perseverance. After suffering a spinal stroke in 2007 that left him partially paralyzed, he has battled through adversity, becoming an inspirational figure for fans and fellow wrestlers alike. His induction is not just about his in-ring accomplishments—it’s a recognition of his resilience and personal triumphs.

WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025

Luger joins an already-stacked line-up, including Triple H and Michelle McCool. The Natural Disasters (Earthquake and Typhoon) have been reported for this year’s class, but yet to be confirmed. The Hall of Fame will take place over WrestleMania week, and while plans are yet to be announced as to where the show will take place, fans will be treated to an incredible night of legendary wrestlers.