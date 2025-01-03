Liv Morgan Gives A Tour Of Her Florida Farm

WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan recently appeared on Entertainment Tonight, where she offered fans a glimpse into her life outside the ring, including a tour of her Florida farm. Morgan revealed that she owns seven-and-a-quarter acres of land, home to a variety of animals: five chickens, two cows, a pig, two cats, and two dogs.

When asked about her love for animals, Morgan expressed her lifelong compassion for them, noting that maintaining her farm is both fulfilling and enjoyable. “I’ve always loved animals,” Morgan shared. “Having this farm allows me to connect with them in a meaningful way.”

The tour also included a peek inside her home, where Morgan showcased her closet and her private wrestling ring. The ring is a unique feature that highlights her dedication to her craft, even in her personal space.

Morgan’s farm life provides a stark contrast to her high-energy persona in WWE, giving fans a more grounded and personal look at the champion outside of the squared circle. Morgan also shared a picture of one of her cows on Twitter, as seen below:

Morgan will defend the WWE Women’s World Championship against Rhea Ripley at the WWE Raw on Netflix premiere next Monday.