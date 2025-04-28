Liv Morgan Is Taking Time Off From WWE 

Liv Morgan will be off WWE television for the foreseeable future.

At WrestleMania 41, the Women’s Tag Team Championship changed hands when Lyra Valkyria and the returning Becky Lynch defeated the defending champions, Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, on the second night of the event. However, their reign was short-lived.

On the following Raw, in a rematch, Morgan and Rodriguez regained the titles. The decisive moment saw Morgan pin Valkyria after delivering her finisher. Following the title change, Lynch shockingly turned heel, attacking her partner.

PWInsider.com had reported on Monday that something big was happening with Morgan that would be revealed next week. On this week’s episode of Raw, Morgan requested time off from acting Raw General Manager Nick Aldis in a backstage segment.

The reason for that is due to her filming a big movie. It’s unclear how long she will be off TV.