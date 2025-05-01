Liv Morgan Presented With Massive List Of Haters She’s Proven Wrong

Liv Morgan has made her fair share of enemies in WWE, leading to a unique moment for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion. During a recent fan meet-and-greet, one member of the WWE Universe handed Morgan a list of her “haters”—individuals she has supposedly proven wrong throughout her career. When asked about the list, the fan, who was wearing a Rey Mysterio mask despite Liv’s on-screen connection to Dominik Mysterio, explained his reasoning.

“I needed to show you because you have proven so much… I love you Liv, thank you so much.”

Morgan was amazed by the dedication that went into the list and took a moment to scan some of the names. Although she didn’t have time to read the entire thing, she quickly spotted a few familiar critics she feels she’s silenced over time.

“Just by getting a glimpse at some of the names, I feel like you’re probably spot on.”

This is the Legendary level of pettiness I aspire to have ?



@YaOnlyLivvOnce pic.twitter.com/7CfBYySHTk — ????? (@LivsAnarchy) May 1, 2025

The list doesn’t just highlight how many rivals Liv Morgan has made in WWE—it also shows the lengths her fans will go to support her. As Morgan continues to stir the pot alongside The Judgment Day, expect that list of names to keep growing.