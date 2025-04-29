Liv Morgan Secures Major Movie Role: What We Know So Far

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan is making a significant career move beyond the wrestling ring as reports confirm her involvement in a major Hollywood film project. The crossover opportunity represents another milestone for the 30-year-old star, who has been steadily building her entertainment resume alongside her wrestling accomplishments.

Official Announcement and Timeline

Liv Morgan herself announced on WWE Raw that she will be taking time away from television to film what she described as a “big Hollywood movie.” Following this revelation, WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis confirmed on-air that her request for time off has been approved, with all necessary paperwork filed.

According to PWInsider, which broke the original story, Morgan’s role in the film is substantial, with the site characterizing it as a “major role” in a project that “will be officially unveiled next week.” This development comes shortly after Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez captured the Women’s Tag Team Championships for a record fourth time on last week’s episode of Raw.

Film Details and Production Schedule

While specific details about the film remain tightly guarded, several key pieces of information have emerged:

According to additional reporting from PWInsider, sources within Hollywood have confirmed that Morgan’s project is not a superhero film, but rather a major dramatic role. The significance of the opportunity has been emphasized by industry insiders, with one source describing Morgan landing the role as “one of the most impressive ‘gets’ imaginable.”

PWInsider’s Hollywood contacts further noted that when the studio and talent involved—both on screen and behind the scenes—are revealed, the prestigious nature of the project will become evident. Another source told PWInsider that this opportunity “could cement” Morgan as the next “it girl” in Hollywood if she and the project perform as internally projected.

Fightful has corroborated these reports, adding that people with knowledge of Morgan’s upcoming film project claim that “a lot of people’s jaws will drop” when the full details are revealed.

Production appears to be imminent, explaining Morgan’s immediate hiatus from WWE programming. This timing aligns with reports from Fightful that “cameras roll imminently,” necessitating her absence from television commitments.

Morgan’s Growing Entertainment Portfolio

This upcoming film role adds to Morgan’s expanding entertainment credentials beyond professional wrestling:

The New Jersey native has already established herself in the acting world with previous screen appearances. In 2022, Morgan made a guest appearance on the second season of the horror television series “Chucky.” In 2023, she made her feature film debut in “The Kill Room,” where she appeared alongside an impressive cast including Maya Hawke, Samuel L. Jackson, and Uma Thurman.

Morgan’s rise in WWE has been equally impressive. After beginning as part of The Riott Squad, she has distinguished herself as a singles competitor, capturing the SmackDown Women’s Championship in 2022 by successfully cashing in her Money in the Bank contract against Ronda Rousey. More recently, she has been involved in a high-profile storyline with Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley as part of The Judgment Day stable.

Industry Context

Morgan’s Hollywood opportunity comes during a period of increased crossover between WWE and mainstream entertainment, particularly as the company has entered its partnership with Netflix. Wrestling analysts have positioned her film role as part of WWE’s broader strategy to expand its talent’s visibility across entertainment platforms.

Looking Ahead

Wrestling fans can expect more details about Morgan’s film project next week when it will be officially unveiled. Additionally, the May 5th episode of Raw on Netflix may address her on-screen absence and potentially provide storyline context for her temporary departure.

With her combination of in-ring credentials and growing acting experience, Morgan appears well-positioned to capitalize on this significant opportunity while maintaining her status as one of WWE’s most prominent female performers.