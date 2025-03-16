Liv Morgan Shows Off Welts and Bruises After Latest WWE Match

Liv Morgan sustained significant bruises and welts on her abdomen during Sunday’s “Road to WrestleMania” live event from ZAG Arena in Hannover, Germany. She tweeted a photo of the injury, with her face covered by her Women’s Tag Team championship. Her emojis make it clear her longtime rival Liv Morgan was behind the wounds.

This isn’t the first time Morgan has endured such physical tolls. During the recent Elimination Chamber match, she suffered notable bruises and welts, particularly after a forceful attack from fellow wrestler Bianca Belair, whose signature braid whip left visible marks on Morgan’s torso.

Despite these injuries, Morgan continues to demonstrate she’s got a high threshold for pain and is willing to endure whatever it takes to get the W.