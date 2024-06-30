Liv Morgan Throws Out The First Pitch At Fenway Park

Morgan throws first pitch at Fenway Park ahead of her upcoming title defense.

WWE superstar Liv Morgan is enjoying the lifestyle of being the WWE Women’s World Champion. She won the title by defeating Becky Lynch due to interference by her current love interest, Dominik Mysterio, at King & Queen Of The Ring on May 25. Since then, Morgan hasn’t seen much competition and defended her championship once. On the July 1 episode of Monday Night Raw, she’ll finally put her gold on the line against Zelina Vega.

The event will occur at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Morgan initiated the feud by interfering in Mysterio’s tag team match alongside Carlito and JD McDonagh against World Wrestling Entertainment Braun Strowman & LWO (Dragon Lee & Rey Mysterio) on the June 10 episode of Raw. Vega would get into an altercation with the champion, and their issue would continue for the next two weeks. Their match on the upcoming episode will allow them to settle their difference.

While preparing for her title defense, Morgan made a special appearance today at Fenway Park during the Boston Red Sox and San Diego Padres game to throw the first pitch. The champion did a good job throwing without issue, showing off her arm strength compared to other celebrities. MLB captured the moment on X and decided to tag Mysterio to tease him.

WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan threw out the 1st pitch today at Fenway Park!



Whatcha think @DomMysterio35? ? pic.twitter.com/NfCz639Sq6 — MLB (@MLB) June 30, 2024

Morgan also spoke with NESN and was asked by Adam Pellerin about what it means to perform in Boston. She spoke highly of the city and the energy the fans bring to WWE events when the company is in town.

Preview of Liv Morgan vs. Zelina Vega

The champion may need the energy when she faces her challenger on the July 1 episode. Since Morgan has been out of action on TV, she could deal with some issues in her title defense. Vega will seemingly have the speed advantage over her opponent and will be motivated to showcase her skills in a rare title match.

That said, Morgan is seemingly favored to retain her championship and continue to torment her rival, Rhea Ripley. ‘Mami’ is currently out with an injury due to Morgan’s attack on the April 8 episode of Raw. It’s unclear when Ripley will return to action. However, it’s possible WWE may have Morgan remain champion until she can defend it against the Australian superstar.

Regardless, the upcoming episode of Raw should be a fun show, and the crowd in Boston will be in for a treat to witness Morgan’s second title defense.