Living Colour Set to Perform in Las Vegas During WrestleMania Weekend

Living Colour, the iconic rock band behind CM Punk’s signature theme Cult of Personality, is set to perform live in Las Vegas on April 18 during WrestleMania weekend. The performance will take place at the Fremont Street Experience, adding to the growing lineup of events surrounding WWE’s biggest weekend of the year.

The announcement has sparked excitement among wrestling fans, especially with CM Punk’s high-profile return to WWE. Given the timing and location, speculation is mounting about the possibility of Living Colour performing Cult of Personality live at WrestleMania for Punk’s entrance.

While no official confirmation has been made regarding a WrestleMania appearance, Living Colour’s presence in Las Vegas that same week adds an intriguing element to the already stacked weekend.

WrestleMania 41 is set to take place at Allegiant Stadium, with WWE’s fan base and the entertainment world closely watching how the company builds around its marquee stars—including CM Punk.