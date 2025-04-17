Latest On Living Colour’s Potential WrestleMania 41 Role

Living Colour, the rock band who fans hear each week when CM Punk makes his WWE entrance, will be performing on Freemont Street this Friday in Las Vegas, Nevada. With the band coming to the home of WrestleMania 41, fans are eager to see the group inside Allegiant Stadium and that may very-much happen.

Sources who spoke to PW Insider said that Living Colour is playing this Friday for “the reasons you think,” suggesting that the band will perform live at WrestleMania. The band played at WrestleMania 29 ahead of CM Punk’s most recent match at the Showcase of the Immortals. At the 2013 pay-per-view, Punk would lose to The Undertaker, becoming the 21st and final victim of the Phenom’s undefeated streak before it was conquered by Brock Lesnar.

Living Colour recently uploaded a video of their WrestleMania 29 performance, further teasing that they will have a part to play inside Allegiant Stadium. With WrestleMania 41 to mark CM Punk’s first time headlining the show, it’d only be fitting for the Best in the World to receive a main-event quality entrance curtosy of the band’s live performance.

