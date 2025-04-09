Logan Paul: AJ Styles Is Another Stepping Stone to Me

Logan Paul will battle AJ Styles at WrestleMania 41, but the social media megastar isn’t sweating facing the former WWE/TNA World Champion. Speaking furing the latest video from his YouTube channel, Paul didn’t mince words about his upcoming opponent.

“Here’s the truth bro, I don’t give a f** about AJ Styles. He’s just another one of these superstars that isn’t the best because he’s not me.“

Paul then named some of the wrestling legends he’s already beaten at WrestleMania including Rey Mysterio, Kevin Owens, and Randy Orton. Styles wrapped up his attack on Styles and the wrestling world at large by claiming AJ is merely the latest tool he’ll use to further his own celebrity status.

“You’re just another stepping stone just like I made all of your superstar buddies.”

This match will be Paul’s fourth time competing at WrestleMania, where he currently holds a 2-1 win/loss record. Styles on the other-hand will compete in his ninth WrestleMania this month, and hopes to add a win to his current 4-4 win/loss record.

Once again, Paul is talking a lot of smack, but he’s shown in the past that he can often can back up what he has to say. As to whether Styles shuts the Maverick up, or if AJ is indeed a stepping stone for the media star, time will tell…