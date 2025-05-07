Logan Paul Draws Parallel Between Tom Brady and Triple H

Logan Paul told Tom Brady that he reminds him a lot of Paul “Triple H” Levesque during the latest episode of his Impaulsive podcast.

During their wide-ranging conversation, Paul explained that gratitude is a key trait shared by WWE’s Chief Content Officer and the man widely considered to be the greatest quarterback of all time.

“I want to actually draw a comparison between you and another goat who happens to be my boss, Triple H,” Paul said to Brady. “He just got inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame and in his speech, he’s saying a lot of things that you’re actually saying right now. He was just so thankful for everyone who helped him along the way and he didn’t attribute his greatness to himself that much. It was the people around him and the people that helped push him in the right direction.”

Paul continued by noting that the humility exhibited by both legends is “super inspiring,” before asking Brady about his mindset and the discipline that allowed him to perform at such a high level for so long.

Brady’s Response

While Brady didn’t directly address the Triple H comparison, his response revealed similar philosophies to what Paul had observed in both men. Brady emphasized his love for the game and the importance of relationships with teammates. “I was blessed to love what I did for a job just like you’re doing now,” Brady responded. “It’s like you really have to love it because I think that’s what makes you bounce out of bed in the morning.”

Brady further explained that football wasn’t just a sport to him, but “all about relationships and teammates,” naming several players who motivated him throughout his career. He spoke about not wanting to let these teammates down because of the sacrifices they were making with “their body, their family, their time.”

In a moment that acknowledged the wrestling world, Brady drew his own parallel:

“There’s an accountability to sports like you get in the ring with someone who’s a great wrestler. You want to do your best for the crowd certainly and for yourself, but that guy’s putting a lot on the line, too. So, you’re like, I better show up ready to go.”

This conversation between Paul and Brady highlights WWE’s expanding reach into mainstream culture. As a prominent WWE Superstar, Logan Paul effectively leverages his connections to bring wrestling into conversations with top figures in sports and entertainment.

With his massive following from his influencer career and connections to figures like Brady, Paul serves as a valuable ambassador for WWE, creating moments that extend wrestling’s cultural influence beyond traditional boundaries.

Note: Some quotes have been lightly edited for clarity.