Logan Paul Reflects On U.S. Title Run After “Banger” WWE SummerSlam Match

WWE SummerSlam 2024 didn’t go as Logan Paul had hoped, but the Maverick is honored to have been part of this year’s event in Cleveland. After the show, Paul reflected on the end of his United States Championship reign and being able to perform in his hometown. Paul shared his congratulations to LA Knight but made clear that he hasn’t forgotten Knight destroying his PRIME truck.

279 days as United States Champion, the 3rd longest US Title reign in WWE history. I really gave it my all in my hometown, it was a dream performing at the stadium where I grew up watching the Browns play



SummerSlam 2024 was a fkn BANGER all the way through… I’m so honored to… pic.twitter.com/MoQOMNCSDm — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) August 4, 2024

Paul lost the U.S. Title to LA Knight, ending the Maverick’s reign with the gold that had begun at WWE Crown Jewel 2023. Paul’s reign had been the longest of the past decade, hardly a surprising feat considering he’d only defended twice before his loss to Knight. The match also marked the first SummerSlam loss of Paul, who defeated The Miz in 2022, and Ricochet at the Biggest Party of the Summer last year.

Paul’s part-time schedule with WWE will have fans wondering when he will next compete though he has suggested he’s not finished with LA Knight. As for the new United States Champion, fans can expect to see him this Friday on SmackDown. The post-SummerSlam fallout show will take place from Tulsa, Oklahoma’s BOK Center and Knight is one of the stars advertised for the event.

After a long time, one many fans feel was too long, LA Knight is a champion and ready to build a legacy in WWE. Stay tuned to SE Scoops for the latest on LA Knight and his future as the WWE U.S. Champion.