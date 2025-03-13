‘I Knew He Was a Snake’—Logan Paul Intrigued by Heel John Cena

John Cena’s shocking WWE heel turn has left fans stunned—but Logan Paul? Not so much. On Impaulsive, Paul reacted to Cena’s betrayal, saying he had always suspected the WWE legend had a darker side.

“I knew he was a snake, but I didn’t think he was going to snake the whole WWE audience.”

Cena, who built his career as WWE’s ultimate good guy, turned heel in a shocking storyline shift. Fans have been divided—some excited to see a new side of Cena, others furious that their childhood hero has turned to the dark side.

Paul, now one of WWE’s biggest stars, admitted he didn’t expect Cena to pull this move so late in his career.

“It’s almost a shame, because I wish we had more than just his last year of being a heel.”

For years, fans have speculated about a Cena heel turn. Many thought it would never happen. But now that it has, it raises the question—how will this change WWE’s landscape? And could this set up a future feud between Logan Paul and the new John Cena?

With Logan Paul dominating as one of WWE’s top heels, the potential for an epic clash is undeniable. And if Paul’s instincts were right about Cena all along, could he be the one to take down the villain Cena has become?