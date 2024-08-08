Logan Paul’s PRIME Facing $67.7 Million Lawsuit In Latest Litigation

PRIME, the beverage chain run by Logan Paul & KSI, has been hit by yet another lawsuit with the claimants seeking close to $70 million. Refresco, a supplier of PRIME, is seeking at least $67.7 million over a breach of contract, Bloomberg reports.

The contract in question required PRIME to order at least 18.5 million cases of the drink each year for three years, totaling 55.5 million cases. It’s claimed that PRIME failed to meet its quota in its first year which led to a penalty being issued. Refresco adds that the penalty could be repaid if PRIME meets the full order amount over three years.

- Advertisement -

Refresco set up a special production line just for PRIME which involved heavy upfront costs and set-up time. PRIME also missed a required test run for new machinery in March and didn’t place any orders by April, resulting in no drinks being produced on the new line.

The complaint adds that PRIME sales were below expectations in 2024 which the supplier puts down to seasonal changes and fading social media hype. PRIME has served as a sponsor of UFC and WWE events and a ‘Hydration Station’ can be found at WWE shows and PLEs. This is hardly a good look for WWE who has had Logan Paul under contract since 2022.

This is hardly the first time that PRIME has faced legal action. Recently, the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic committee filed litigation against the beverage chain, claiming that PRIME is misleading consumers into thinking they are sponsoring Team USA at the Paris Games. A new limited-edition drink features repeated references to the Olympics and Team USA which the Committee argues is a deliberate attempt to deceive consumers.

- Advertisement -

Ironically, Paul himself has threatened a lawsuit of his own against LA Knight, who dethroned Paul as U.S. Champion at WWE SummerSlam. Paul is alleging destruction of property after Knight acquired Paul’s PRIME truck.

Logan Paul’s Controversy

These two lawsuits against PRIME are just the latest in a stream of controversies for Logan Paul. In December 2017, Paul showed the body of an alleged suicide victim at Japan’s Aokigahara Forest. The site near Mount Fuji is known as the place where many people have taken their lives and Paul’s joking and laughing in the video received global condemnation.

In 2021, Paul launched CryptoZoo, a cryptocurrency-based game that promised users the ability to buy, sell, and breed exotic animal NFTs. After paying thousands, players learned that their eggs were not hatching into the animals promised. It’s also been alleged that Paul and his team made misleading claims about the project.

- Advertisement -

More recently, Paul stirred up controversy after making false claims about Algerian boxer Imane Khelif who is competing in the ongoing Paris games. Paul falsely claimed that Khelif is a man and said she was competing unfairly against women. Paul again faced backlash for his false claim and many found his “oopsies” retraction to be disrespectful.

In his retraction, Paul was again dishonest about Khelif, saying she had failed a gender test. While Khelif was disqualified in 2023 from the International Boxing Association, it ha not been stated the cause for the disqualification. The Olympics severed ties with the IBA following allegations of corruption and bias towards Russia. Nowadays, the IBA is permanently banned from the Olympic Games.