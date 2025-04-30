Logan Paul on Impaulsive
Logan Paul Rejects ‘YouTuber’ Label, Eyes the WWE Championship

by Michael Reichlin

Logan Paul joined the Raw Recap podcast directly from his private jet, fresh off his backstage attack on World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso. The social media star turned WWE Superstar made it clear he’s moved beyond his digital content origins and is fully committed to wrestling success.

Cutting the YouTuber Narrative in Half

When addressing Jey Uso’s “punk ass YouTuber” comments from Monday Night Raw, Paul didn’t hold back:

“Yeah, he’s mistaken. I don’t blame him. He’s just a headline hunter. I’m not a YouTuber anymore. And I’m cutting that narrative in half right now. That’s not the case. And I prove that every time I wrestle. When I’m in there, if I’m a YouTuber, why am I looking better than my peers who do this full time, who’ve done this 15 years?”

Paul pointed to his match with Roman Reigns – just his third WWE contest – as evidence of his natural wrestling ability.

Despite taking an unconventional path to WWE, Paul believes his performances speak for themselves and deserve respect from both fans and locker room veterans.

Championship Aspirations

Paul made no secret of his championship ambitions, stating the World Heavyweight Championship is just one of many titles he feels he should possess:

“For sure. And that’s, by the way, one of the many titles I think I should be holding. If they were up to me, I’d be holding all of them. I think when it comes to box office, views, capability, everything, I’m the full package. Anyone who denies that is just oblivious.”

The controversial Superstar has clearly set his sights on Jey Uso’s recently-won championship, seemingly unbothered by the traditional path most wrestlers take to reach title contention.

