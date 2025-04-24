Logan Paul Says He Offered Steve Austin $1 Million to Dress as a Prime Bottle at WrestleMania

In a behind-the-scenes bombshell delivered with a smirk, Logan Paul revealed on his Impaulsive podcast that WWE legend “Stone Cold” Steve Austin turned down a $1 million offer to appear at WrestleMania 41 — dressed as a Prime hydration drink bottle.

“We offered Steve a million dollars to be in the Prime bottle,” Paul said during the post-WrestleMania episode. “He didn’t do it.”

Paul, who co-owns the Prime brand with KSI, went on to imagine what could’ve been: “Imagine you gave him a million and a half, he got up with the Prime bottles, smashed them together, drank the two Prime bottles…”

While the idea may sound absurd, it’s the kind of viral stunt Paul has built his brand on. But even Paul admitted it was a long shot:

“He’s not the guy. I don’t care what number it is, he’s not getting in that bottle — ever.”

The moment, equal parts satire and savvy marketing, underscores how Paul leverages his WWE role for brand integration, even if the execution doesn’t always pan out.