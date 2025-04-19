Logan Paul Already Has His (AI-Written) Hall of Fame Speech Ready

Logan Paul has only been signed to WWE for a handful of years, but the former U.S. Champion already sees himself as Hall of Fame worthy. Appearing at this year’s ceremony, Paul claimed that this year’s inductions were actually centered all around the Maverick.

“The fact that this is my third, fourth year wrestling and I’m already being inducted into the Hall of Fame is one of the greatest accomplishments of my life. I’m the youngest male to ever be inducted.”

Paul will not be inducted this year, but already has a speech ready for his day. While some wrestling legends agonize for months to get the right words to paper, Paul has a different approach.

“My speech is very good. I wrote it with ChatGPT. Whatever. Forewarning. It has a little AI in it.”

Paul has impressed since coming to WWE, even if his attitude both on and off-screen has rubbed many the wrong way. and if the Maverick can continue to succeed in wrestling, perhaps with more championships to his name, he may get to use this Hall of Fame speech afterall.

H/T – Fightful