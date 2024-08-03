Ludwig Kaiser Confirms His Status For Bash In Berlin PLE

Imperium member Ludwig Kaiser is optimistic that he could be a part of WWE Bash In Berlin despite recuperating from an injury. Kaiser has been sidelined with a broken rib injury which he sustained in a match against Bron Breakker. He recently revealed that he struggled to breathe following the match and he has been kept off the SummerSlam card.

Ludwig Kaiser told SPOX that he is on the right track for his return. He believes that his appearance at the upcoming WWE Bash In Berlin PLE in Germany is ‘not in danger’ and reassured all the German fans about it. Kaiser also reflected on WWE’s recent tour and showed excitement for the upcoming events in Europe. He said:

“I’m on the right track. Bash in Berlin is not in danger, I can reassure all German fans on that. You have to watch SummerSlam – there’s too much going on at the moment. There’s something new every week. The WWE is boiling and booming. Most recently we were in Japan, Mexico, for TV in America and then we’re going back to Europe soon. If I stub and sprain my toe, I’ll miss something next week too.”

During the interview, Ludwig Kaiser was asked about a hypothetical scenario in which he would only get to serve as a manager of Gunther at Bash In Berlin instead of competing in the ring. The German wrestler said that it would be difficult for him to deal with it as he believes he could thrive inside the squared circle in front of the native crowd. He said:

“I would find it hard to cope with that. I have earned the status that I can tear the place down on my own. As the only German, I want to show myself to my family and friends, who saw me fight in front of 35 people ten years ago. That is important to me.”

It was recently reported that Kaiser will team up with Gunther against Ilja Dragunov and Sami Zayn in a dark match at the SmackDown before Bash In Berlin. However, it is to be noted that the card is subject to change. WWE Bash In Berlin is set to take place on August 31 at the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany.