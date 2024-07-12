Mark Henry Reflects on Vince McMahon’s Departure From WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, who worked in the company from 1996 to 2021, had close interactions with former WWE CEO and chairman, Vince McMahon.

McMahon resigned from WWE following accusations from former employee Janel Grant of abuse and trafficking her to other male employees. Henry weighed in on his former boss’s departure, telling Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Bill Apter that people in this industry come and go in various ways:

“I believe that there’s seasons for everything and eventually we’re all gonna be away from the business one way or the other. I mean, either by passing away or just the fact you retire or you get fired or you amicably separate or whatever it is, there’s always gonna be an exodus, and I think it was time for there to be that exodus.” - Advertisement -

Mark Henry On How He Got Into Professional Wrestling

Mark Henry Recalls Hanging Up On Vince McMahon During Their First Conversation

Henry spent a long time in WWE under McMahon’s leadership. He retired following WrestleMania 33 and transitioned into a backstage producer role. Henry then debuted for AEW in May 2021, serving as a coach and a commentator for AEW Rampage. He left AEW in May 2024, stating he couldn’t dedicate 100% of himself to the company. McMahon was supportive of Henry’s decision to leave for AEW, stating, “You know everything you need to know. You go and if you feel like you need to go, (I) don’t necessarily want it, but if you feel like you need to go, then go. I know you’re going to be successful,” as Henry recalled.

- Advertisement -

McMahon stepped down from his roles in June 2022 after hush money agreements for affairs with former WWE employees came to light. He returned the following year as executive chairman of the newly formed TKO Group Holdings, following the merger of WWE with UFC by Endeavor Group Holdings. But McMahon parted ways with WWE again in January 2024 due to Janel Grant’s lawsuit alleging abuse and trafficking.

McMahon is also facing a federal investigation apart from the Grant lawsuit.

Team McMahon Responds As DOJ Launch Probe Into Ex-WWE Chairman

- Advertisement -

Another star voiced their opinion on Vince McMahon: Ronda Rousey. Speaking to CBS Sports, Rousey said, “Anyone’s better than Vince McMahon” when it comes to running the wrestling promotion.